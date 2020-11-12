Dublin outclass battling Westmeath to advance to Leinster semi-final

By Damien Maher

Westmeath produced a brave second half performance to keep things respectable against Dublin, in the Leinster Senior Football Quarter-Final at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise last Saturday evening, but they never found an answer to the reigning Leinster and All-Ireland Champions’ class.

An 11-point defeat means the Lake County’s brief championship run is over for this surreal year, but Jack Cooney’s charges can certainly take plenty of positives from this encounter against a Dublin side that is chasing a sixth successive All-Ireland title.

Westmeath were perceived as no-hopers in this knock-out fixture against a county that has won 14 of the last 15 Leinster titles (including the last nine in-a-row) and while it went largely along expected lines, there will be crumbs of comfort for Cooney’s men.