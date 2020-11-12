Thursday, November 12, 2020

Dublin outclass battling Westmeath to advance to Leinster semi-final

Lake County produced a brave second half performance to keep things respectable

Westmeath Topic Staff
Jamie Gonoud of Westmeath moves past the Dublin duo of Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock during last Saturday’s Leinster Senior Football Championship game in MW Hire, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

By Damien Maher

Westmeath produced a brave second half performance to keep things respectable against Dublin, in the Leinster Senior Football Quarter-Final at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise last Saturday evening, but they never found an answer to the reigning Leinster and All-Ireland Champions’ class.

An 11-point defeat means the Lake County’s brief championship run is over for this surreal year, but Jack Cooney’s charges can certainly take plenty of positives from this encounter against a Dublin side that is chasing a sixth successive All-Ireland title.

Westmeath were perceived as no-hopers in this knock-out fixture against a county that has won 14 of the last 15 Leinster titles (including the last nine in-a-row) and while it went largely along expected lines, there will be crumbs of comfort for Cooney’s men.

read_more

Previous articleGreville bows out after extremely successful reign as camogie manager
Next articleNew Wheelchair Bus launched in association Irish Wheelchair Association
- Advertisment -

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2020