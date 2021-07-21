Dubs stand between Offaly and Leinster U20 glory

By Randal Scally

After losing both the 2020 Leinster MFC and MHC finals in recent weeks, Offaly supporters hope it will be a case of third time lucky when the Faithful County takes on Dublin in the Leinster U20FC final in Portlaoise this Thursday, July 22 at 7.30pm.

Narrow wins over Wexford and Westmeath mean Offaly are just 60 minutes away from capturing a first Leinster U21 / U20 title since 1995.

They contested the last Leinster U21 final to be played in 2017 when Dublin ran out comfortable 2-14 to 0-8 winners at O’Moore Park. The Dublin team that night featured current senior stars Evan Comerford, Eoin Murchan, Brian Howard, Con O’Callaghan and Sean Bugler, and was managed by present senior boss, Dessie Farrell.