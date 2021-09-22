€18,200 for festival and events during Autumn and Winter.

€18,200 was granted to various groups in Westmeath under the Festival and Events grant for Autumn and Winter it was revealed at the most recent Municipal District meeting.

Director of Services, Deirdre O’Reilly noted that WCC recently invited applications for the 2021 round Festival and Events grant scheme and all applications received were assessed by an evaluation committee based on the criteria set out for the scheme.

The members were then asked to consider the recommendation of the evaluation committee for allocation of the grants for the district for 2021.

Under the grant, the district received €18,200 for organisations such as the Mullingar Archery Club, Mullingar Marathon Mind and Fore Heritage and Amenity Group.