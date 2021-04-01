€4.5 million going to improvements in Mullingar infrastructure

By Claire Corrigan

This week it was announced that Westmeath has received €4.5 million in the first ever major Active Travel Investment Programme for rural Ireland.

The total fund of €72.8m announced for rural counties, is greater than the entire 2019 funding for national walking and cycling programme.

Minister of State Peter Burke announced that Westmeath has received a total of €4.5 million, with the majority going to Mullingar and 64% going to Mullingar projects on the Ardmore Road. The Ardmore Road received one of the highest allocations in the country under this scheme.

This includes €500,000 for Saunders Bridge, €2 million for Ardmore Road footpath and cycleway, €50,000 each for Dublin Road, Harbour Street, Mount Street, Grange South and Sundays Well Road for footpaths and cycleways on each, €400,000 for improvements at the National Science Park Junction and €250,000 for improvements at the Marlinstown roundabout up to the Royal Canal.

The Mullingar-based Minister said also included was funding for a transportation study, €100,000 for Safe to Schools Programme infrastructure and other measures which will enable children and adults to cycle safely throughout the town.