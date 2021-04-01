€4.5 million going to improvements in Mullingar infrastructure

Ardmore Road receives one of the highest allocations in the country

By Admin
Ardmore Road, Mullingar is to receive one of the highest allocations in the country

By Claire Corrigan

This week it was announced that Westmeath has received €4.5 million in the first ever major Active Travel Investment Programme for rural Ireland.

The total fund of €72.8m announced for rural counties, is greater than the entire 2019 funding for national walking and cycling programme.

Minister of State Peter Burke announced that Westmeath has received a total of €4.5 million, with the majority going to Mullingar and 64% going to Mullingar projects on the Ardmore Road. The Ardmore Road received one of the highest allocations in the country under this scheme.

This includes €500,000 for Saunders Bridge, €2 million for Ardmore Road footpath and cycleway, €50,000 each for Dublin Road, Harbour Street, Mount Street, Grange South and Sundays Well Road for footpaths and cycleways on each, €400,000 for improvements at the National Science Park Junction and €250,000 for improvements at the Marlinstown roundabout up to the Royal Canal.

The Mullingar-based Minister said also included was funding for a transportation study, €100,000 for Safe to Schools Programme infrastructure and other measures which will enable children and adults to cycle safely throughout the town.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleThree fined for out-of-season hedge-cutting in Westmeath
Next articleLilliput named as Adventure Centre of the Year!

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021