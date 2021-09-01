Early Brownstown goals seal comfortable victory over Fr. Dalton’s

By Larry Cooney

Brownstown had six points to spare over Fr. Dalton’s at Robinstown last Sunday afternoon in this Westmeath Senior B Hurling Championship clash, but the winners were always in control after a dominant opening quarter at the end of which they led by 1-3 to 0-2 while playing into the dressing-rooms end.

But two goals in a minute in the second quarter left Brownstown in a really commanding position with two minutes remaining of the first-half. After man-of-the-match and midfielder Emmett Cunneen provided a classy finish from a Conor Shaw assist in the 27th minute, Fr. Dalton’s goalkeeper Eoin Moran was picking the ball out of the net a minute later again, following a scrambled Matt Smyth finish to leave the score 3-5 to 0-6 and already the game looked over as a contest.