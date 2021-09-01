Early Brownstown goals seal comfortable victory over Fr. Dalton’s

Emmett Cunneen of Brownstown on the attack with Jack Kearney of Fr Dalton’s in pursuit.

By Larry Cooney

Brownstown had six points to spare over Fr. Dalton’s at Robinstown last Sunday afternoon in this Westmeath Senior B Hurling Championship clash, but the winners were always in control after a dominant opening quarter at the end of which they led by 1-3 to 0-2 while playing into the dressing-rooms end.

But two goals in a minute in the second quarter left Brownstown in a really commanding position with two minutes remaining of the first-half. After man-of-the-match and midfielder Emmett Cunneen provided a classy finish from a Conor Shaw assist in the 27th minute, Fr. Dalton’s goalkeeper Eoin Moran was picking the ball out of the net a minute later again, following a scrambled Matt Smyth finish to leave the score 3-5 to 0-6 and already the game looked over as a contest.

