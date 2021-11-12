Edenderry dig deep to end 14-year wait

By Randal Scally

There were euphoric scenes at a wet and windy Bord na Móna O’Connor Park last Saturday when Edenderry were crowned minor football champions for the first time since 2007 following a titanic battle with Ferbane/ Belmont.

A good start was half the battle for Edenderry who, despite failing to score after the first quarter, withstood a late onslaught from Ferbane/Belmont to hold on for victory by the narrowest of margins. On a dreadful day for football, the conditions played a big part in proceedings with all but two points of this low-scoring affair being scored into the Park Avenue end.

With the elements behind them, Declan Farrell’s charges came flying out of the starting blocks to lead by 1-6 to 0-1 at the first water break. However, they wouldn’t trouble the scoreboard operator again as their West Offaly opponents gradually reduced the arrears. But thanks to some heroic defending, Edenderry managed to keep their noses in front to end their long wait for success in this grade.