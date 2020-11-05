Educational toys from The Learning Lab are the perfect children’s Christmas gift

At first glance, big name online retailers may seem like the obvious choice to get a start on the Christmas list but independent stores have become extremely competitive with their pricing, quick delivery and they have a great selection while ensuring excellent quality and often times they sell products that cannot be found elsewhere.

By choosing a local retailer, one thing often commented on is the great customer service and after care. These businesses are family owned and more often than not live in the community so it is in their best interest to go above and beyond for their customers.

One such retailer is The Learning Lab, Mullingar. They have been spending the past few weeks getting ready for the Christmas season by upgrading their website and preparing the store for the wide range of toys and children’s books which are now available.

When choosing children’s presents be mindful of play value as well as value for money. Educational gifts ensure, children receive a gift that gives them more than just five minutes of play time – enjoyment for months and even years.

The Learning Lab, specialises in quality educational toys from brands such as Djeco, Melissa & Doug, Lego & Janod . The website is full of beautiful and fun toys and is complemented by a huge selection of books for children up to the age of 10.

New release children’s books this Christmas include the latest Dog Man & Diary of a Wimpy Kid titles. David Walliams has a new book out called Codename: Bananas which is sure to be a hit. Local man Bressie has a new title called ‘The Chill Skill’ which aims to help children manager their anger when things don’t go their way.

In the toy section, there is a huge selection of puzzles, construction toys such as Lego, arts & crafts packs, Our Generation Dolls and board games to keep children entertained over the winter months. There is guaranteed to be something for every child and for every occasion including plenty for around €10-€20 mark ideal for birthday presents.



The Learning Lab continues to supply school books & supplies during the Level 5 restrictions. Customers can call on 044 9342497 or email mullingar@learninglab.ie to place an order and then can collect from the store.

The staff are looking forward to welcoming their customers back into the store in December.