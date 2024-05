27 people are to contest the race for the five European Parliament seats up for grabs in Midlands North West on 7 June.

Ireland’s largest constituency, Midlands North West comprises the counties of Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath.