Ennell court residents without water for six days

Ennell court
Left: Barry Montgomery at the communal tap that was installed in the interim. Right: Tap at Ennell court.

By Síofra Grant

This is the sixth day residents of Ennell Court have been left without water and there is no indication of when this issue will be repaired.

The water problem stems from a mishap that may have been caused by either Irish Water, or a construction team building houses nearby. Either way, according to local resident Tom Cassidy, the mistake has, “left half the residences on the road without water”. The urgency of this problem is highlighted as the heatwave makes the situation even more difficult.

