Escape and see the benefits of country living while still being close to town

“Inisfree”, Glascorn, Rathconrath

4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Detached House on 0.95acres

(with a 1.65 acre potential site included)

Sale Type: For Sale by Private Treaty

Asking Price: €344,950

Seeing is believing!

This modestly priced, stunning four bedroom detached property, (c.2,587 sq.ft.) sitting on c.1.65 acres and boasting an array of outbuildings truly is majestic. ‘Inisfree’ has all the benefits of country living and is yet only a 10-minute drive to the town of Mullingar (on the R392) and approximately one hour from the M50.

This spacious four bed detached home with decorative and well built front stone walls, is presented in pristine condition throughout and the gardens provide an array of mature shrubs and trees, offering privacy without being cut off.

This is the perfect home for a growing family, ideally located close to Mullingar and all the amenities. The property is located near the beautiful Royal Canal Way, close to the pretty Coolnahay Harbour.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with solid timber flooring leading to the living room, also with solid timber floor and solid fuel stove with timber surround.

The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units, kitchen island and tiled flooring. Double doors lead to the patio area outside, which has a large seating and cooking area – perfect for those summer BBQs with family and friends; especially perfect as there is ample garden space outside for the children to run around and play in.

The dining area is open plan within the kitchen. Off the kitchen is a utility room, which is plumbed for a washing machine. The utility room also has a hot-press.

The two ground floor bedrooms come with solid timber flooring and one features an en-suite bathroom. The ground floor bathroom is a three-piece suite with a heated towel rack and a power shower.

The large landing, with a TV point and spot lighting, gives access to the remaining two bedrooms on the first floor. The master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe, complete with shelving and a carpeted floor. The large en-suite with wall and floor tiling, also comes with a power shower.

The first-floor bathroom is an impressive suite with feature step-up jacuzzi bath – so you can relax in style.

There are a number of outbuildings, that include a large detached garage, a fuel shed and a very large outbuilding/workshop measuring in the region of 82 sq.m./884 sq.ft.

The property has a C2 energy rating and has an oil fired central heating system as well as double glazed PVC windows throughout. It has a number of fitted alarms, electric security gates, TV and phone points, spot lighting and useful shelving as well as a built-in wardrobe.

The property is on the mains water supply. Included in the sale are the carpets, curtains and blinds.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate what this house has to offer. get in touch with Gary Corroon today; call Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt on 044 934 0000 to book your spot and view this paradise in the countryside.