Escape to your cosy and central apartment for €160,000

No.7, The Courtyard, Mount Street, Mullingar

Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment for sale

Asking Price – €160,000

Living in Mullingar doesn’t get more central than living in a well established apartment on Mount street, and now is your chance to buy this exquisite first floor two-bedroomed apartment, located in The Courtyard, on Mount Street, Mullingar.

The property is in a gated complex of 10 units, opposite the Arts Centre and Aras an Mhuillin. It is in pristine condition with vacant possession. There is ample car parking space inside the complex and ample car parking space for visitors available in the cap parking areas on Mount street and in the adjacent council car parks.

Some key property features are the town centre location, which is central to the train station, bus station, shops and supermarkets, creches, primary and secondary schools, medical centres; the excellent condition of the property throughout the building; electric heating throughout the apartment and, the property is located in a gated complex.

The apartment has timber flooring throughout, with a tiled bathroom floor. A spacious lounge is heated by an open fireplace and offers light from a large bay window. The kitchen is fitted with kitchen units, an oven, hob, washing machine and fridge. One of the two bedrooms has a built in wardrobe. The fully tiled bathroom comprises a W.C., wash hand basin, bath and shower.

Early viewing is advisable for this property.

Book your viewing time now with Eddie King, King’s Auctioneers, on 044 934 2707.