Experience Tradition and Fun at the Trim Haymaking Festival

As the summer sun warms the fields, the Trim Haymaking Festival is set to offer a day of tradition, fun, and community spirit on Sunday, 16 June. This year’s festival promises a variety of activities and demonstrations that celebrate both old and new, making it an event not to be missed.

One of the highlights is the interactive wall weaving demonstration by Wicklow Willow, where visitors can watch and learn as skilled artisans create intricate weavings. For those interested in agricultural skills, the dry wall demonstration and working donkeys on the hay field will offer a glimpse into the hard work and dedication that maintain the rural landscape.

Competitive spirits will enjoy the sheaf tossing and scythe cutting competitions, showcasing participants’ strength and skill. Animal lovers can look forward to the pygmy goat show and sheep shearing demonstrations. The Trim & Athboy District Angling Association will offer a kids fishing pond, casting demonstrations, and a casting competition.

The Meath Travellers Workshop will add a rich cultural element, showcasing their history through storytelling and crafts. Music and dance will keep the atmosphere lively, with performances by Pat & Susan Murray, the Brian Boru Ceili Band, and Eddie Quinn & Paul Leavy. There will be jiving and waltzing competitions, inviting everyone to join in the fun.

Families can enjoy a free workshop with Anyone 4 Science, where kids can create their own kites. Donkey rides and Hudsons Funfair provide entertainment for all ages. The ever-popular dog show, run by Paws a While Veterinary Hospital, will also return, showcasing a range of beloved pets.

A Father’s Day competition offers a fantastic first prize from Bellinter House: a night’s bed and breakfast with afternoon tea. History enthusiasts will appreciate the recreation of the old village scene, complete with craft demonstrations and talks. An Gobha, Tom King, will display his remarkable blacksmithing skills.

The festival also features vintage car and machinery displays, trade stands, and diverse food options. The Trim Haymaking Festival on 16 June is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community, heritage, and fun. Mark your calendars and come along to enjoy the festivities!