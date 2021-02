Gardaí are continuing their investigations into an attempted theft of machinery which resulted in extensive damage of up to €10,000 being caused to a road outside Milltownpass.

The incident happened on Thursday last, 11 February when there was an attempt by thieves to steal a Hitachi excavator from a site. However the thieves had great difficulty in moving the excavator and only managed to get it a short distance down the road before abandoning their attempt.