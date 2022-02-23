Wednesday, February 23, 2022
‘Extremely ill’ Niall Horan forced to cancel Late Late appearance

By Admin
Photos: ABC/Randy Holmes, INPHO/Morgan Treacy

By Robert Kindregan

Illness got in the way of Mullingar man Niall Horan, who was due to pay homage to Irish golfing sensation Leona Maguire on last Friday’s Late Late Show.

The golfing enthusiast fell ill while en route to Los Angeles, California, where he was due to conduct the interview remotely.

Announcing the news shortly before the broadcast, the pop star took to twitter, where he has over 40 million followers (more than the world’s top ten golfers combined) and thanked British Airways staff who he said, “took such good care of me”.

Leona Maguire, the first Irish competitor in the Ladies Professional Golf Association, took top prize in this year’s tour following a three-stroke victory earlier this month at Crown Colony.

