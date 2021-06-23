Family plea as daughter waits in Mullingar hospital

By Claire Corrigan

Eleven years old Symone Rowley from Mullingar, hospitalised for treatment and special attention in Temple Street, Dublin since August 2020 because of a very serious spinal condition, returned to her home town by ambulance exactly two months ago, on April 26 last, to tears of joy from her siblings and her family.

She had high hopes of being able to live again with her mother, sisters and brother.

Sad to say, 11-year-old Symone has remained bed-ridden since then in Mullingar Regional Hospital, unable to leave, because nothing has so far come of the firm promises made to the Rowley family by Westmeath County Council in mid-April that a house was being allocated and would be suitably altered so that the little girl could finally return home.