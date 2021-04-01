‘Family’ was of great importance to the late Róisín Bruton

There was deep sadness throughout Whitehall and Castlepollard when news broke of the death of Róisín Bruton (née Masterson) of Knockoine, Castlepollard, on Saturday, 20 March 2021.

Róisín, who was 77, passed away in the loving care of her family at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin.

Born in 1944 Róisín grew up in Knockoine with her mother and two brothers. Her dad passed away when she was just six weeks old. Later in life the family moved to Canada, where her two brothers Matty and Barney still live.