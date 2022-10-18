Father praises swift action of officials and paramedics

By Paul O’Donovan

A GAA referee acted swiftly to help save the life of a young player who collapsed in a Westmeath U15 game in Kinnegad GAA grounds on Saturday afternoon last.

The incident happened during a Westmeath U15 Division 3 football final between Inny Shamrocks and Lilliput Gaels.

The game was approximately 10 minutes into the second-half when suddenly one of the players fell to the ground. It was clear the player had taken ill.

Referee Kieran Daly acted immediately and stopped the game to administer first aid to the young player, possibly saving his life in the process.

Mr Daly is also a full time paramedic and he knew exactly what to do to help the young boy.

The incident came as a great shock to everyone watching the game, including the player’s family members who were attending the match.

The ambulance service were called and arrived on the scene very quickly.

in trouble

Speaking to Topic about the incident, the referee Kieran Daly, who is a member of the Kilbeggan Shamrocks GAA Club, said: “I knew when I went over to the young boy that he had taken ill and was in trouble. I am a full-time paramedic and I had to use my experience as a paramedic to help the boy and that is what I did. At the end of the day football is a sport, but this was more serious than sport.

“I just did what was required by me as a paramedic and I made sure the boy was okay. Understandably, his family members who were there were very upset. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time and the most important thing is that the young boy is all right.

“I have to say that the Paramedics National Ambulance Service responded very quickly and the young boy had an advanced paramedic from the national ambulance service at his side within 12 minutes of the incident happening.

“The advanced paramedic in question was Adrian Schneider and he arrived in a rapid response vehicle at the scene within 12 minutes of the incident happening. Adrian then took over at the scene and helped me and we took the boy into the dressing room where he was treated properly.

“I checked that the boy was okay and when I knew he was and everything was okay with him and that he would be going to hospital safely with family members, I then went back out and went on with refereeing the game. Overall there was an excellent outcome for the young boy and for Westmeath GAA from this incident.”

Mr Daly, who is originally from Ballinahown, near Athlone, went on to say: “I definitely feel that within GAA clubs and sporting organisations and referees in general that maybe it should be possible to try have more people at these games with a medical back ground.

“There was a lot more to this incident than just helping the young boy. Obviously everyone was crowding around wondering what was going on, but I was greatly assisted by several people last Saturday, people who kept everyone else away and only allowed family members to come close,” Mr Daly said.

“Great credit also goes to Inny Shamrocks who allowed me to do my job at a difficult time for everyone involved. People can easily panic in such a situation.

“I have to say I got great help from my linesman Enda Kenny. Enda, who is a garda in Edenderry, was exemplerary. He took on his role as a garda, while I took on my role as a paramedic.

“Even after the game when I had gone home, Enda phoned me to see if I was all right after all that had happened and that was top class of him. Apart from the two football teams on the pitch, we all became a team of assistants in this case – myself, Enda Kenny, Shane Maher, Barry Nea.

“At the end of the day the little boy is smiling again and that is the most important thing.”

DAD FULL OF PRAISE

Understandably the father of the young boy who collapsed was full of praise for the referee Kieran Daly after the incident.

Speaking to Topic the father of the boy said: “Myself and my wife and entire family would like to thank the referee Mr Kieran Daly for his great assistance and quick response last Saturday with my son when he became ill on the pitch.

“Kieran provided excellent and immediate care for my son last Saturday. He was absolutely fantastic and our family owe him a debt that we can never repay.

“All our family happened to be there on the day, including the boy’s grandparents and cousins, etc. It was scary, very scary. But thankfully now he is fine and back to himself again,” he said.

“We would also like to thank all involved in Kinnegad GAA Club and to Rose Cole and Damien Kiernan. Rose Cole was remarkable and looked after us all very well.

“Overall, I think something has to be done as regards sporting games and having trained medical people in attendance at games. We were so fortunate it was Kieran that was referee last Saturday.

“There are 48 referees in the county and Kieran is the only one who is trained to that standard as a paramedic. No other referee in the county is a qualified paramedic. Really it turned out to be the perfect storm.

“We were also fortunate that one of the linesmen was a garda and was trained in first aid and in controlling the crowd at what was a very tense time for everyone there.

“The physio from the opposition team, Lilliput Gaels, was also medically qualified in some way. But if every referee could do a First Responders’ Course when doing the Referee’s Course, I really think that that could save people’s lives, whether it be a player or someone attending a match that suddenly falls ill.”

THE RIGHT MAN IN THE RIGHT PLACE

Westmeath GAA Chairman Frank Mescall thanked referee Kieran Daly for his decisive action during the incident last Saturday said: “This was a real case of the right man in the right place and we are very appreciative of his swift actions.

“I hear that he recognised immediately what treatment the boy required when he collapsed. That was brilliant because any delay and there could have been a different outcome to the situation.

“But Kieran was on the spot straight away and was able to give the correct assistance. He took control of the situation straight away.”

Mr Mescall also agreed that referees doing a first aid course could certainly be something to be looked at going forward. Some referees have first aid courses done, but certainly none are qualified to the extent that Kieran is and we were very fortunate in that case.”

Another man to come to the boy’s assistance was linesman Enda Kelly from the Ballinagore Club. Enda was linesman at the match and saw the young boy collapse and quickly called the incident to the attention of the referee who had also spotted it at the same time.

Enda told Topic: “I was on the dug out side of the grounds and my first concern was for the player’s safety and well being. I also notified his own sideline that their player had gone down.

“I knew the best thing was to let Kieran, a trained paramedic, deal with the situation, so I just kept the crowd and the players back as everyone was crowding around. I knew the injured party required space and room so I kept everyone back. We knew it wasn’t good straight away.

“I also have to mention the physio with Lilliput Gaels who was very good. So it was a joint effort. Also the ground staff at Kinnegad helped greatly, they got a stretcher straight away and got a blanket for him,” Mr Kenny said.

“When the player was assisted off the ground they also helped to get the young boy into the dressing rooms and did a great job all around.

“The Kinnegad officials also helped direct the ambulance into the grounds as fast as possible. There was great team work by everyone involved and we just helped the young lad as best we could until the ambulance arrived and thankfully everything turned out all right in the end,” said Enda.