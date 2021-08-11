Female driver terrorised by assailant with knife

A woman in her 60s was held up at knifepoint by a young man during a frightening car robbery in broad daylight late on Sunday afternoon last, 8 August, in the carpark of a local supermarket at Austin Friars Street, Mullingar.

The assailant demanded that the driver get out of the car and give the young man her the keys.

Local people, who have been using the Austin Friars Street carpark at the Supervalu Supermarket for years, and who have been parking their vehicles outside the premises in the large carpark for years, were greatly annoyed on hearing about the terrifying incident, which they felt, could have had far more serious consequences.