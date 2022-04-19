Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Festival fever hits Mullingar: Summer days are coming as town braces for bonanza of activity

By Robert Kindregan
Huge crowds are due in Mullingar and Westmeath over the coming months.

The end of this month begins a host of exciting events to keep the town amused before a spectacular climax in August, the homecoming of the Fleadh Cheoil.

As preparations begin, it looks set to be the most action-packed summer the town has ever seen beginning with the return of an historical competition.

The Westmeath Bachelor Festival – April 29
April 29 marks the beginning of a three-day music festival on the May bank holiday weekend, culminated by crowning Ireland’s most eligible bachelor. Performances by The Blizzards, Nathan Carter, Gavin James, Ellen Sleator, and many more will take place in Blackhall over the weekend.

A star-studded panel of judges will decide the victor consisting of Louis Walsh, Doireann Garrihy, Nathan Carter and Anne Doyle. The festival describes itself as “a modern take on an old classic”.

Fusion fest – May 21
Fusion Fest aims to “bring music and art together” at the Mullingar Town Band Hall, with an outdoor event consisting of live music, tents, and fun for all the family. The project is a collaboration between Mullingar Town Band and the Pettiswood Artmakers.

