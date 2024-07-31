Final preparations for Lakeland Sessions Festival 

Final preparation are being for this weekend’s Lakeland Sessions Festival in Mulingar.

With big names including The Wolfe Tones, Five and many more musical legends on the bill, event promoters Philip McKeown told Topic how the idea for the new street festival came about and why it was important to bring it to Mullingar.

“We’re from Mullingar and this is what we do,” he said. “We’ve been heavily involved in the events industry for the last 15 years, including the Fleadh last year. Derek Irwin runs Turnstile Events and I’m probably better known as the organiser of the midlands disco TeenKix and Midlands Drive-In Movies. This is our bread and butter and Mullingar will always get first dibs wherever possible. The idea came to us on the back of a couple of things.

Firstly, the Fleadh was a massive success for the last two years in Mullingar and then the great Westmeath Bachelor Competition after that. We designed Lakeland Sessions to continue having live events on the streets in the town, and that’s what we hope to achieve going forward.”

The promoters were contracted in as event managers for last year’s Bachelor Festival but were not involved to the extent they are this year as a new team takes the reins. There they saw what worked well but also learned a lot of lessons.

“Last year’s festival was so successful and we are trying to revive that with our line up. We’re delighted to secure the acts that we did, plenty of places would give their right arm to host an event like this with the acts we got, rich local talent, and the legends that are the Wolfe Tones.”

LESSONS LEARNED

Following on from last year’s festival, Philip and Derek have made some tweaks to the facilities of the festival.

“We learned lessons from last year, especially with the toilets and the bar. We had sufficient toilet numbers according to the guidelines but guidelines don’t take into account comfort, which was completely missing. That’s been completely reversed this year. We have three or four times the required number of toilets in two locations this year.

“We also have a much bigger bar. We’ve been working hard with the guys in The Chambers who are running the operation this year and have a plan that will ensure a much smoother running bar.

“These were the two big areas we were disappointed with on reflection at last year’s event because we want people to come and enjoy themselves, have a drink if they choose and use the bathroom if they need it.”

NO BIG TOP

The toilets and bar are not the only changes for this year’s festival. The festival site itself is bigger, will have food vendors and amusements for all the family and will be completely open air.

“There is no Big Top this year for safety reasons,” Philip explained. “The other reason is for capacity. Last year at Electric Picnic, the Wolfe Tones tent wasn’t big enough for the crowds. It’s a huge deal for us to get them to play and we want to ensure we cater for everyone who comes to see them.”

Philip and Derek grew up together in Woodlands and came back together a few years ago to work on events. Philip runs his own company TK Events where Derek works as an event manager while also running his own business. Appealing to everyone was at the fore of their minds when planning the line up this year.

LINE UP

“Saturday is the Smash hits day, the 90s dance day and Sunday is the trad day. Years ago, I would have said the Saturday line up would bring in a particular age group, and the Sunday one another, but that’s all changed. Firstly, the Saturday line up appeals to everyone now. Nostalgic music is big, especially nineties music, even with the kids at the discos. Similarly, Sunday’s line up with The Wolfe Tones, they’ve experienced a huge resurgence in the last few years. Look at Electric Picnic, how well they were received. We’re seeing it with the ticket sales, there are people from 16 to 85, including my parents, and that’s what we hoped for.”

The festival opens on Saturday at 5pm when crowd pleasers Smash Hits taking to the stage followed by DJ Sarge at 6.30pm, Baby D at 7.30pm, Rednex at 8pm, Whigfield at 9pm before the main act of the night. Five invite everyone to get up at 10pm.

Sunday also kicks off at 5pm with Gary O’Brien followed by Fieldsy at 5.30pm, Some One’s Sons at 6.30pm, George Murphy at 7.30pm and the legendary Wolfe Tones taking to the stage at 8.30pm to finish off the two day festival.

“It’s great to bring everyone together on the streets of our hometown,” Philip concluded. “To have such local talent available to complete the bill and set the tone, acts that are doing well locally and nationally, that is fantastic.”

For more information visit Lakeland Session Festival on social media.

Tickets are available now at scopetickets.events/LakelandSessions