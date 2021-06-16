Finnegan lauds players’ positive attitude

By Damien Maher

Westmeath Ladies Football manager, Sean Finnegan was proud of his team’s display in last Saturday’s relegation play-off as they showed tremendous character to deny Tipperary.

“It’s a massive win for us because it’s our first win of the year and we stay in Division 1. Now we can reboot for the championship and we’re just delighted to get out of here with a win; there was never going to be much between the teams,” he said.

Goals from Lucy McCartan and Karen Hegarty eventually broke Tipperary’s resolve and Finnegan was thrilled his side finally got reward for their efforts.