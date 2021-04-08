A true Red, Fiona Brady has worked tirelessly for the betterment of ladies football in Edenderry over the past two decades.

While Fiona has been an avid Edenderry GAA supporter for as long as she can remember, it wasn’t until her three daughters – Alice, Ciara and Niamh started playing at underage level that she became actively involved, first as a coach and then as a highly-capable administrator. Fiona is currently ladies football chairperson and worked closely with other club committee members in putting together Edenderry GAA’s two five-year Strategic Plans, the second of which is in its final year of implementation.

“There is a very strong ‘One Club Model’ in Edenderry which we have worked very hard to achieve. It means that every player in the club, regardless of their age or gender, is treated equally and is given the same opportunities,” she explains.

“We share the same facilities and even the same sponsor now that Rationel has come on board with the ladies. This sponsorship is a huge step forward from a ladies football perspective. We recently started camogie in the club and that comes under the same umbrella as men’s football, ladies football and hurling.