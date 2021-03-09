Five bedroom gem perfect for countryside living

Lurrig, Mullingar

Detached – 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms

Asking Price €379,950

Sale Type: For Sale by Private Treaty

This exceptionally well presented five bedroom detached country home is primely located and offered to the market, situated on a secluded and private 1.5-acre site with scenic views of the surrounding country side. The property is ideal for a growing family, with features including oil fired central heating, rear decking, detached garage and mature gardens.

This bright and spacious home is close to the M6, to Mullingar (14km), to Moate (7km) and Athlone, and the the amenities both towns offer. It is a short drive to the local church and school.

The accommodation, which has a notable B3 energy rating, comprises of a fully tiled entrance hall leading to the living room. Laminate flooring and a stove with marble surround set off the spacious front living room. Double doors lead to the impressive fitted kitchen, which has a dining / worktop island and stove with brick surround.

The dining area has floor tiling and sliding doors to the rear. The large utility room is off the kitchen and is plumbed for a washer/dryer. The ground floor guest WC is fully tiled. The two ground floor bedrooms completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a spacious landing that gives access to the three first floor bedrooms, the hot-press and the attic (which is actually fitted with a timber floor).

The master bedroom comes with a three-piece en-suite bathroom with a power shower and walk in walk wardrobe. A second bedroom also comes en-suite. The main family bathroom has a fully tiled three-piece suite, jacuzzi bath and electric shower. Radiator heating heats the first floor.

The external space outdoors is huge and is complete with a fully electric car garage as well as three kennels. Mature lawns surrounded by trees and shrubbery makes for a private space with aplenty of room to play, plant a kitchen garden, as well as house outdoor dining furniture. Ample parking space is available around the house, as well as scenic views from all parts of the property.

The property has PVC double glazed windows and doors throughout, fitted alarms, storage under the stairs, well placed TV and internet points. It comes with curtains, binds, light fittings, some appliances.

The underfloor heating on the ground floor makes for a very cosy home. The property offers well water and comes complete with water purifier and water softener.

Viewing on this home is highly recommended. Call Gary Corroon (M.I.P.A.V.) at Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt, on: 087 7944115 or 044 9340000 (Monday – Friday 09:30 – 17:30).