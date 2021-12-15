Immediate viewing recommended of spacious Mullingar home

For Sale

Five-bedroom semi-detached family home

34 The Green, Lakepoint, Mullingar

Asking Price €289,950

Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt & Davitt are happy to bring this spacious five-bedroom semi-detached family home to the open market. The property, in excellent condition throughout, is located in the much sought after location of Lakepoint, East Mullingar, on the Delvin Road. It is walking distance to schools, Lakepoint Retail and Business Park, St. Loman’s Sports Ground, Medical Centres, Mullingar Town Centre and one minute drive from the N4/N52 motorway.

There are many features that make this a property worth immediate viewing, including the excellent décor, a concrete driveway offering ample car parking space and a side entrance with wooden pedestrian gate, that leads to the large rear garden.

The ground floor accommodation comprises, the entrance hallway with hardwood floors leading to the living room with hardwood floor and an open cast iron fireplace with timber surround. The dining room has hardwood floors and the impressively fitted kitchen has a tiled floor, wood panel ceiling and ample storage space. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled floor and worktop counter and with more storage space. A guest WC and second reception room (which can also be used as a ground floor bedroom) complete the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor accommodation comprises, a bright and spacious landing with a large hot-press, four bedrooms – all with built in wardrobes and the main family bathroom with three-piece suite. The master bedroom is en-suite.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings and the oven/ hob.

Important features to note for this private and secure property are the PVC double glazed windows throughout, the quiet cul-de-sac location, the high quality finish and a west facing mature garden with shrubbery.

This bright and spacious property would make a perfect investment for a family home or a sensible first time buy.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000.

