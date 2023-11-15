Flanagan rues his side not making the most of their opportunities

By Paul O’Donovan

While disappointed his Raharney side lost to Dublin champions Na Fianna in last Sunday’s Leinster Senior Club hurling championship quarter-final, manager Ger Flanagan was overall pleased with his side’s display.

A late goal by Brian Ryan sealed an eight-point win for the Dublin champions, but Flanagan, while admitting that Na Fianna were the slightly better side, felt the final scoreline of 1-24 to 0-19 wasn’t a fair reflection of the overall game.

Speaking about Ryan’s late goal for Na Fianna, Flanagan said, “We had a chance to clear our lines out of that defensive zone and didn’t but then they got on the ball and they made the most of the situation by running through the middle and Aaron McHugh in goals had no chance of blocking it. That was the nail in the coffin for us but I don’t think they were eight points a better side than us. Maybe three or four points is a fairer reflection on the game.”