Fleadh worth €30million to local economy

Arts Minister Catherine Martin believes Mullingar should expect a €30m boost to the town’s economy resulting from this month’s Fleadh.

The Deputy Leader of the Green Party – and Minister for Tourism & Culture – is a huge supporter of Comhaltas and officially opened the Connacht Fleadh in Sligo last month.

Speaking to the Westmeath Topic, she said that the value of this festival to the area will be “spectacular”.

“A Fáilte Ireland survey that was done cited the value of the Fleadh Cheoil to a particular area and region [such as Mullingar] as €30m, that’s pretty spectacular.

“It’s pretty amazing, so the Fleadh has an overall economic impact estimated at €50m plus to the national economy, and that’s why grants are given by Fáilte Ireland, it’s of huge importance.

“Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann attracts such a huge number of overseas visitors as well estimated at 27% but of course there’s a huge amount of people who will be travelling to Mullingar from inside Ireland too.”

Minister Martin’s department provides €2m in funding to Comhaltas every year. This year she provided a special support fund of €100,000 to the ‘Homecoming’ Fleadh Cheoil as it returns after a two-year absence.