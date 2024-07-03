Thursday, July 4, 2024
Fola’s ‘Wonder Goal’  clinches League title for St Loman’s

By Topic.ie

By Paul O’Donovan
Fola Ayorinde scored one of the best goals seen in Cusack Park as St Loman’s Mullingar defeated rivals Coralstown-Kinnegad to claim the All County Football League Division 1 title last Sunday evening.

Ten minutes into the second half, with the sides locked at 0-7 each, Fola Ayorinde raced out to the left wing on the terrace side of the grounds 45 metres out from goal. He collected possession, turned sharply and set off on a strong solo run heading straight for goals. Having turned past two Kinnegad opponents he then shrugged off three more tackles before bursting through the defence and then sent a rocket of a shot into the top corner of the net from 20 metres for a wonderful goal.

