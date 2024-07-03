Fola’s ‘Wonder Goal’  clinches League title for St Loman’s

By Paul O’Donovan

Fola Ayorinde scored one of the best goals seen in Cusack Park as St Loman’s Mullingar defeated rivals Coralstown-Kinnegad to claim the All County Football League Division 1 title last Sunday evening.

Ten minutes into the second half, with the sides locked at 0-7 each, Fola Ayorinde raced out to the left wing on the terrace side of the grounds 45 metres out from goal. He collected possession, turned sharply and set off on a strong solo run heading straight for goals. Having turned past two Kinnegad opponents he then shrugged off three more tackles before bursting through the defence and then sent a rocket of a shot into the top corner of the net from 20 metres for a wonderful goal.