Footballers relegated to Division Three

By Admin
Ronan O’Toole of Westmeath drives forward as Mattie Taylor of Cork comes across to challenge during the Allianz National Football League Division 2 relegation play off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork last Saturday afternoon.

By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath football manager Jack Cooney lamented the fact that his side had missed some good goals chances during their defeat to Cork last Saturday in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, a defeat which saw Westmeath plummet to Division 3 for next year.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleWin a two-night break in Cork City!
Next articleFinnegan lauds players’ positive attitude

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021