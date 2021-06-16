Footballers relegated to Division Three By Admin 16 June 2021 Ronan O’Toole of Westmeath drives forward as Mattie Taylor of Cork comes across to challenge during the Allianz National Football League Division 2 relegation play off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork last Saturday afternoon. By Paul O’Donovan Westmeath football manager Jack Cooney lamented the fact that his side had missed some good goals chances during their defeat to Cork last Saturday in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, a defeat which saw Westmeath plummet to Division 3 for next year. Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleWin a two-night break in Cork City!Next articleFinnegan lauds players’ positive attitude You may have missed... At last! Mullingar reopens and everyone is welcome! 9 June 2021 Fundraiser to help local people in need set to be a... 9 June 2021 A dedicated young priest working in Bangladesh, whom we can all... 9 June 2021 Niall reveals he would be up for One Direction reunion as... 9 June 2021 Westmeath features in RTÉs Tracks & Trails programme on 11 June 9 June 2021 Irish National Invincible Michael Fagan commemorated in Collinstown 9 June 2021