Former Mullingar Garda officer urges public to report people living beyond their means

By Claire Corrigan

We’ve all seen it. Those living way beyond their visible means and now former Mullingar Garda and now the recently appointed Athlone Garda Sup­er­intendent David Nol­an is urging members of the public to report those who appear to be living a lifestyle that doesn’t quite add up.

“We are continuing to robustly enforce Misuse of Drugs legislation and we welcome any assistance from the public in identifying individuals who are engaged in the drugs trade and in particular, I want to appeal to members of the public who suspect individuals who are living beyond their means, who may have a lot of wealth or trappings of wealth to contact us at Athlone Garda Station,” the new Superintendent said when speaking to Topic.