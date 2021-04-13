Former Westmeath TD recalls meeting Prince Philip

WHEN Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip visited Ireland in May 2011, the Westmeath Labour politician and government minister at the time, Deputy Willie Penrose, met them both when they were introduced to the Cabinet by the Taoiseach, Mr. Enda Kenny, T.D., in the Sycamore Room, where the Cabinet meets at Leinster House.

Both of the royal visitors appeared to engage for a little longer with the Westmeath- Longford T.D. than the rest of the government line-up, and when Westmeath Topic asked Willie about it this week, and his memories of the late Duke of Edinburgh, he agreed that he had good memories of the special occasion.