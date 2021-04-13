Former Westmeath TD recalls meeting Prince Philip

By newsroom
The Duke of Edinburgh met former TD Willie Penrose during his visit to Ireland in 2011.

WHEN Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip visited Ireland in May 2011,  the Westmeath Labour politician and government minister at the time, Deputy Willie Penrose,  met them both when they were introduced to the Cabinet by the Taoiseach, Mr. Enda Kenny, T.D., in the Sycamore Room, where the Cabinet meets at Leinster House.

Both of the royal visitors  appeared to engage for a little longer with the Westmeath- Longford T.D. than the rest of the government line-up, and when Westmeath Topic asked Willie about it this week, and his memories of the late Duke of Edinburgh, he agreed that he had good memories of the special occasion.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleCastleblaney couple feeling at ‘home’ at Clonmellon Farmers Market
Next articleHousing grants and call for affordable housing plan

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021