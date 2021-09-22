Four bedroom Mullingar home with decorative flair could be yours!

Four Bedroom, Four Bathroom Town House for Sale

8 Pipers Court, Mullingar

Asking Price – €299.950

This four-bedroom, four bathroom town house in Pipers Court offers an extremely rare opportunity to purchase a spacious home in a gated development, located close to the town centre of Mullingar.

Excellently maintained, decorated and fully alarmed, the property has concrete floors throughout. No. 8 Pipers Court is situated beside the Royal Canal Green Walkway and close to the town centre of Mullingar offering an ideal family home, close to all amenities, creches, shops, schools and medical centre. Located in a 14 house gated community, the property is bright, spacious, private and comes with ample parking. A management company is in place and takes care of the communal area, for €1,200 per annum. The property has exceptional decor and gas fired central heating throughout, as well as PVC double glazed windows and doors and high speed fibre broadband.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with tiled floor leading to the living room, which has laminate timber flooring and an open cast iron fireplace – perfect cosy living for the winter evenings. The living room has built in cabinets with spot lights and French patio doors that open out to the rear patio area, which is spacious enough for a play and outdoor dining area. Double doors lead to the impressive fitted kitchen, that is open plan with the dining area. A guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a landing giving access to the hot press and three of the four bedrooms, all with carpets, two with a three-piece suite Jack and Jill bathroom and one en-suite.

The second-floor landing is carpeted and gives access to the master bedroom with built in wardrobes, carpet flooring and en-suite bathroom.

Included in the sale are carpets, some curtains, blinds, some light fittings, cooker/double oven and fixtures and fittings.

Ideally located this ideal family home offers privacy, security and is a child friendly development. Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Gary Corroon today at Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt & Davitt, on 044 934 0000 or email loreilly@sfdd.ie .