Four-bedroom terraced home offers many opportunities

Four Bedroom Terraced Home

20 Grange Village

Mullingar, N91 E1W6

Asking Price €149,950

Located just behind Lidl in the Grange side of Mullingar, and close to the N4 motorway, this well-presented spacious four-bedroom terraced home, with a large extension to the rear, would make an excellent family home and a good investment for first time buyers.

The property, which is a corner house and has an additional side entrance, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The house has spacious accommodation, PVC double glazed windows and doors and oil-fired central heating throughout.

Grange village is superbly located within close proximity to local shops, schools, medical centres, Mullingar Regional Hospital and within easy access to the town centre.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of the porch with tiled flooring and entrance hallway with laminate flooring. The living room is complete with laminate timber floor and open fireplace. There is an open plan kitchen/dining area that has been recently refurbished, with ample storage units and floor tiling. A second reception room with solid timber floor completes the ground floor.

The first floor contains the carpeted landing giving access to the three bedrooms all with carpet flooring and two with built in wardrobes. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three-piece suite with electric shower and heated towel rail fitted.

Included in the sale are the new carpets which have been recently fitted, blinds, some curtains, some light fittings, fixtures and fittings as well as the oven and hob. The property, which is well maintained throughout, has recently been fitted with new electric shower pumps, a newly fitted boiler, a partly floored attic for storage, and all internal and external walls have recently been painted.

