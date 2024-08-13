Fourteen-man St Malachy’s hold on for crucial win over Moate

By Paul O’Donovan

A goal in the 11th minute by David Maloney proved to be the crucial score as St Malachy’s recorded their first win of this year’s senior football championship by defeating Moate All Whites by two points in Kevin Molloy Park, The Downs, on Sunday afternoon last.

Coming into this game both sides had lost their two opening games of this year’s championship. However, Moate All Whites would still have been expected to overcome a St Malachy’s team just up from intermediate grade, and minus a number of quality players that were involved in their Intermediate success last year.