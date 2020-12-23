Fourth Christmas in St. George’s Abbey for Coptic Sisters

Sr. Gabriella and Sr. Philomena, who have lived in St. George’s Abbey since July 2017, are looking forward to spending their fourth Christmas in Billistown, Delvin. This Abbey is under the jurisdiction of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, Egypt.

In the Coptic Church the nuns prepare for Christmas with their own version of Advent and for a full month before Christmas, the Coptic month of Kiahk. During this time they have special hymns and chants that prepare them to welcome God manifested in the flesh (1 Tim 3:16).

This month ends on the 29th of Kiahk, the corresponding Coptic Christmas that they will celebrate on 07 January 2021 (the Coptic Orthodox Church follows the Julian calendar which is 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar that is used here in Ireland).