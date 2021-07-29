Freedom day as restaurants and pubs re-open their doors

Annebrook House Hotel’s top class bar person Eddie Bauer of Mullingar is back pulling pints for indoor customers.

Monday of this week was to be freedom day for the hospitality sector with the reopening of indoor dining, but the new laws are making it impossible for some businesses to operate.

A number of Mullingar businesses have decided not to reopen for indoor dining because of the restrictions being imposed by Government. Some businesses will continue to trade outdoor only.

There have been calls for all businesses to close in protest at the new Government guidelines and it is creating a rift among those in the hospitality, with some feeling they have been placed in an invidious position. Pubs and restaurants can, from Monday, open for those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the Covid-19 virus, and for children and some staff.

