Fundraiser to help local people in need set to be a feast for eyes and ears!

By Claire Corrigan

You don’t want to miss this one! A fundraiser to help those in need will not only see participants learn how to cook three dishes but they will also be treated to a gig by the one and only Ray Dolan!

A fundraising event for the Ken Smollen Food Appeal will involve live online classes by renowned local chef Kamalika Ranasingha, of the award winning Multyfarnham Cookery School while viewers will also be serenaded by Ray with things set to kick off on 19 June at 6pm to 7pm.

Offaly councillor Ken Smollen, runs the food appeal for those struggling to make ends meet and says his list of families in need has now reached a record 960.

The fundraiser is being organised by Noreen Murphy who explained that she had been following the work of Ken Smollen for a while. She said felt it was “absolutely unacceptable that there are people, especially children, going hungry in this first world country. I asked on Facebook if people would be willing, if able, to donate non-perishable food.”

She said she was touched by an utterly heartbreaking recent post by Mr. Smollen which spoke of how he received a message from a young boy in the Midlands who said that his mother was unaware he was contacting him about the food appeal. He went on to say he was 13 and revealed that on some days, he and his siblings do not get breakfast and “my mam is always crying and she let us stay at home today. Could you please please just help us with some cornflakes and if you could give us two of them it would be great. We could pack it up and bring it to school with us for our lunch. I don’t want to be mean but my friend would love it if you could do it for him too and he has two smaller sisters.” The young boy went on to say that that he thinks his “mam is worried because she is always crying and talking about the rent. Could I please phone you and I can put my mam on the phone to you if you will talk to her. Thank you Mr. Smollen.”

She said the response from the public was enormous and the “Ken Smollen Food Appeal Mullingar Anthony & Noreen Murphy” Facebook page was born.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at a minimum of €5 however, participants can pay more if they so chose. Kamalika from Multyfarnham Cookery School will be cooking live on the day and will show viewers how to perfect BBQ marinations and accompanying salads from her soon to be launched, cookery book.

For a fun-filled hour of entertainment and cooking donate and log in on the 19 June 2021.

For more information please visit https://multyfarnhamcookeryschool.ie.