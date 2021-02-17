Future of Columb Barracks discussed at District meeting

"It should be very much part of our community," says local Councillor

By Admin
Columb Barracks

There’s been considerable controversy and concern for the past eight years over what is to become of the Columb Barracks, Mullingar property since it was closed by the Department of Defence, and left to deteriorate, and the issue was discussed again, at last week’s meeting of Council members attending the Mullingar-Kinnegad Municipal District meeting.

Cllr. Hazel Smyth (GP) asked if the district could liaise with the Land Development Agency to seek clarity on the transfer of Columb Barracks from the Department of Defence, expressing concerns over plans.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleOnline talk on Westmeath Bronze Age burials
Next articleCllr. Hill alarmed at ban on turf and timber

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021