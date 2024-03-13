Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Gaelscoil an Mhuilinn principal retires after 38 years in primary education

By marketing

When she switches off the lights and pulls the front door of Gaelscoil an Mhuilinn firmly behind her for the last time on 7 April, school principal Caroline Ó Fiaich will be leaving behind her a story of Westmeath education, almost four decades in the making. Known throughout Mullingar and beyond as “Múinteoir Caroline”, Ms Ó Fiaich’s career in primary school education began almost forty years ago in 1986, when the Mount Street, Mullingar woman, graduated from St Patrick’ s College, Drumcondra.

“When I left St Pat’s, there was a glut of teachers. I applied for about 150 jobs, which all had to be applied for by post manually! There was no such thing as emails. I got called for six interviews out of the 150, and I didn’t get any of the jobs. At that time everybody wanted to go teaching. It was the job.”

