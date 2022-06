Gardaí in Mullingar have launched an investigation, following reports that a female has stolen sizeable amounts of cash from individuals over the past number of days.

Gardaí have said the woman, whom they is “foreign”, is posing as a charity collector.

The public are urged to be “careful and vigilant” if this individual calls to their door.

If they witness anything suspicious, they are advised to call Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000.