Garda appeal following double tragedy in Castlepollard

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to all road users to “exercise extreme caution and stay safe”, following the deaths of two people in two separate road incidents near Castlepollard in recent days.

47-year-old Polish national Marcin Nowosielski was pronounced dead after a single-car crash on Sunday morning, 30 June, on the R395 at Teevrevagh near Castlepollard.

Mr Nowosielski had been living and working in the area for a number of years.

Gardaí have appealed for information about the movements of the car that was involved in that crash. The black Nissan Almera, registration 02 CE 3568, was driven by Mr Nowosielski, who died after the vehicle hit a ditch.

He was found dead in the driver’s seat of the car, which was discovered at around 6.40pm on Tuesday evening, 2 July

Gardaí have said it is “unclear exactly” when the car left the road, but it is believed to have occurred in recent days. Mr Nowosielski was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 30 June.

Separate incident

In a separete and unrelated incident, Joe Marroquin, who was in his 80s, died following a two-car collision near Castpollard on Wednesday morning, 3 July.

It is understood Mr Marroquin was en route to catch a flight back to the US following a recent holiday in Ireland.

Mr Marroquin was a passenger in one of the cars, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on the R394 at Gartlandstown, Castlepollard, at around 5.30am.

His wife, aged in her 60s and who had been driving the car, was seriously injured and is being treated at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Speaking in Castlepollard on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Liam Geraghty, Garda Press Officer, said:

“Recent incidents on our roads once again tragically illustrate the dangers that can affect any of us. No one sets out with the intention of causing or being involved in a traffic collision, especially one that results in fatalities. We often take using our roads as a routine activity, yet it remains the most hazardous task we engage in daily.

An Garda Síochána extends its deepest sympathies to all families mourning the loss of loved ones due to road traffic collisions.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users—no matter how you use the road—to exercise extreme caution and stay safe. In particular, we urge all drivers to please slow down and protect everyone on our roads.”

Anyone with any information on either or both invidients is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.