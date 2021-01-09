Gardaí seek help tracing whereabouts of Mullingar man David Keegan (24)

Gardaí and the family of a 24-year-old missing Mullingar man are seeking assistance from the public in tracing his whereabouts.

David Keegan, who is from Mullingar, was last seen at his home in Mullingar at approximately 7:00pm on Tuesday, 5 January 2021.

He is 5’11” (1.80m) tall, of medium wide-shoulder build, with short dark hair.

When last seen, he was getting into a grey Volkswagen Polo (11WH1649) with N plates.

If you see or have seen this car since 5 January 2021, please contact per the information below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.