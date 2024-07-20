Gathering for Mullingar’s Patricia as she lands another best-seller

On 24 June, the first day of pre-order, Patricia Gibney’s latest crime novel Her Last Walk Home shot to number 7 in Amazon UK, topping the charts across all categories and earning her yet another bestseller tag.

The story follows the much loved Detective Lottie Parker as she works on the case of a young woman whose body is discovered following a night out and Patricia told Topic of her surprise at her pre-order success: “Being the 14th book in the Lottie Parker series, I was astounded to see Her Last Walk Home leaving my readers still wanting more; I still get nervous when my books go up on pre-order and on publication days. I am so grateful to my readers that they are waiting for each new release. They really keep me writing and doing the thing I love.”