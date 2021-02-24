Gaybrook lady wins Frontline Hero Award

By Claire Corrigan

Gaybrook lady Dawn Wallace has been chosen for the Irish Independent ‘Frontline Hero Special Merit Award’ in conjunction with the Croke Park Hotel – something she made clear she was accepting on behalf of frontline staff and their families everywhere.

An A & E nurse at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, her story first came to a national audience in the Independent last July when she was nominated by family friend Lynn Clarke for one of the weekly awards by the newspaper.