Get ready for a musical odyssey with Onóir

Contemporary Irish folk group Onóir was formed in 2020, when Donegal musicians Tom McHugh, Declan Gaughan, Deane Connaghan, and Diarmaid McGee joined forces to create a contemporary version of the famous Irish folk ballad “The Auld Triangle”.

The video went on to be seen by over 3 million people worldwide. These talented musicians with distinctive vocal styles are setting new standards with incredible musical arrangements and harmonies that mark them out as unique.

Onóir are getting ready to blow your mind. This is a night not to be missed. As they put their unique stamp on the timeless ballads and folk songs that we all love. But be prepared for a few pleasant surprises as they delve into americana, heart rending soul and a little bit of country. In addition to top quality vocals there’s going to be some fun and laughter along the way.

Onóir are selling out venues in record time as their impassioned audiences are taken on a musical odyssey. From their new take on traditional Irish songs all the way through to up-tempo modern Irish classics. From tears to laughter, enjoy the onstage chemistry, excitement, and banter in a show that you will remember for a long, long time.

Onóir come to Mullingar Arts Centre on Friday, 21 June. Tickets can be purchased from www.mullinga-rartscentre.ie or by calling the box office on 044 934 7777.