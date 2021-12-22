Mullingar home offers country living with a modern twist

For Sale

Five-bedroom detached family home

Ballybrook, Irishtown, Mullingar N91C5F9

Asking Price €489,950

Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt & Davitt are happy to present this spacious and well laid out detached five-bedroom family home, set on a 0.7-acre approx. site with spacious landscaped gardens. Located in the much sought-after location of Irishtown, within a short distance to Lough Owel and just two miles from Mullingar town centre, the location is ideal as it’s in the countryside and just a short distance to the local primary and secondary schools and shops. This property is presented to the market in excellent decorative condition inside and offers all the ingredients for family living.

The ground floor accommodation consists of a bright and spacious entrance hall with solid timber floor and wood panel ceiling, leading to the open plan L-shaped living/dining room with solid timber floor and wall inset solid fuel stove. An impressively fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a breakfast bar, ample storage, and tiled background. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled floors and fitted units. A guest WC with tiled floors. Study with solid timber floor and open cast iron fireplace. A downstairs bedroom completes the ground floor.

The first floor accommodation comprises, a bright and spacious landing giving access to the four first floor bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes and carpet flooring and the master comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three-piece suite.

The exterior of this fine family home comes with a patio area, landscaped gardens, detached garage and mature hedging surround the property. Early viewing is strongly recommended on this property to appreciate what it has to offer.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings and the oven/hob.

Important features to note of when considering this property is the fact it is more or less ready to move into. Other important features include main’s water, septic tank, OFCH, Kingstar stove, the extension that was added in the last seven years, the detached garage, landscape gardens and mature shrubbery, all sitting on 0.7-acre approx.

This bright and spacious property would have for a perfect investment for a family home.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000.

