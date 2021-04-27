Glorious sunshine attracts the crowds to Clonmellon Farmers Food Market

The village of Clonmellon was a hive of activity last Sunday morning for the bi-weekly Clonmellon Farmers Food Market (CFFM).

Last weekend’s event was easily among the best attended Farmers Markets held this year and with this Thursday’s eagerly awaited announcement on the easing of the Lockdown restrictions the growing attendance augurs well for the Summer ahead as the word begins to spread even further afield when travel restrictions also begin to ease.

However the best possible sequel from both the onset of the pandemic and the success of the CFFM is that it has also helped provide a showcase and platform of opportunity or outlet for a number of burgeoning small businesses, some that have arisen as a result of the pandemic.