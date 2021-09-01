Goals prove crucial as Raharney overcome battling Castlepollard

By Paul O’Donovan

Raharney gained revenge for last year’s surprise result against Castlepollard when they defeated them by eleven points in this Westmeath Senior Hurling A Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Saturday evening.

When the sides met last year, Pollard snatched a surprise draw with 14 men, to send Raharney crashing out of the championship. However, most observers will agree that the Deelsiders have still got a long way to go to return to the force they were a couple of years ago.

Castlepollard got off to a dream start with an early goal, but a 13th minute goal by Cormac Boyle and another goal just before half time from Eoin Keyes saw Raharney go in leading at the break by 2-9 to 1-10.