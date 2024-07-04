Friday, July 5, 2024
Goals prove crucial as The Downs take the honours

By Topic.ie

By Paul O’Donovan
There may have been seven points in it at the end, but The Downs scored a goal and two points in injury time to insure they defeated Coralstown-Kinnegad to claim the All County Football League Division 4 title.

This final, the first of last week’s seven Club League Football finals, took place on Friday evening last in TEG Cusack Park and proved to be a very high-scoring and entertaining affair. The Downs scored four goals, two of them in the opening ten minutes and these proved crucial as a battling Coralstown-Kinnegad side played catch-up for much of this contest.

