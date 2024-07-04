Goals prove crucial as The Downs take the honours

By Paul O’Donovan

There may have been seven points in it at the end, but The Downs scored a goal and two points in injury time to insure they defeated Coralstown-Kinnegad to claim the All County Football League Division 4 title.

This final, the first of last week’s seven Club League Football finals, took place on Friday evening last in TEG Cusack Park and proved to be a very high-scoring and entertaining affair. The Downs scored four goals, two of them in the opening ten minutes and these proved crucial as a battling Coralstown-Kinnegad side played catch-up for much of this contest.