Goodwill factor shines in remarkable Movathon success

Some of the Westmeath Leinster football championship winning team of 2004 took part in the Westmeath GAA Lake County Movathon last weekend - John Keane, Rory O’Connell, David O’Shaughnessy, Gary Dolan, Paul Conway and Dessie Dolan.

The Westmeath GAA Movathon has raised over €127,000 following a remarkable final push over the Easter weekend.

County Board Chairman, Frank Mescall said the initiative has been a great success and paid tribute to all associated with the remarkable effort.

“We’re delighted, but a little bit relived as well. It was a ‘slow burner’ and took a while to get going, but the last week it has really met our expectations and the money has flowed in. We are really pleased with where things stand,” he said.

Half of the money raised will go towards a major redevelopment project at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, the headquarters of Westmeath GAA, which will undergo major work over a number of years.

