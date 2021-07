By Paul O’Donovan

A meeting to restart the Killafree Renewal Group in Castlepollard was held on Friday night last, 18 July, in Castlepollard Parish Centre, with all social distancing regulations being observed.

Killafree Church and graveyard is situated in the heart of Castlepollard, but unfortunately it has, from time to time, been subjected to vandalism. For some time now local people have been concerned at how the area has become neglected.